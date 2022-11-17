Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,799 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

