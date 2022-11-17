Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,390 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

