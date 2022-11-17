Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 56,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of TPX opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

