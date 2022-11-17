Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,157 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $300.01 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

