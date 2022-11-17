Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 8,504 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $192.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

