Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

