Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

