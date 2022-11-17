Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,867.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

