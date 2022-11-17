Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

