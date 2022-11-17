Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,617 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,202.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 827,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,875,000 after buying an additional 763,850 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,832.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $10,479,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

AMZN opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $990.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

