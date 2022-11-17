Benjamin Sun Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA downgraded Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupang Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.