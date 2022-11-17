BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

