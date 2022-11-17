C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

