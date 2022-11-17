Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $157,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

