Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Celanese by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

