Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

