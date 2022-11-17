Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.30.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,493 shares of company stock worth $4,466,529. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

