Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 35,432 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,216.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $990.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

