Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

