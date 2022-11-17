Cowen Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $122.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.