Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $7.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of RKT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,482,810.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 1,027,100 shares of company stock worth $7,287,438 over the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

