Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Sells $1,905,199.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony Satterthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

