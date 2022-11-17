DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,070 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

