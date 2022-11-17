DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 658,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.51 million, a P/E ratio of -106.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

