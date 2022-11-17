Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

