Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Sells $693,000.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.53. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several brokerages have commented on DGICA. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

