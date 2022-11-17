Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.72. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 136,858 shares changing hands.
Electrovaya Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
