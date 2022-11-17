Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $305.18 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

