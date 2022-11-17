Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
