Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista Profile

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.