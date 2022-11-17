Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.77.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.