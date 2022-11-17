Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,087 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $147,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

