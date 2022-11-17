Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 631,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 151,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on YPF shares. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 5.4 %

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of YPF stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.