Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,928 shares of company stock worth $1,452,220 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

