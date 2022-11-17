Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.