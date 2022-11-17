Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,119 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,119 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,748,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

