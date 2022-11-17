Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

