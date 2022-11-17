ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $181.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.