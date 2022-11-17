Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

