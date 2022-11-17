Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

