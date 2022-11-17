First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

