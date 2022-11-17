First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,657 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

