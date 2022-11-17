Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 51.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

