Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

