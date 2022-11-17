GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,707 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.51 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

