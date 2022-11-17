Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

