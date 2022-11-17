HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.