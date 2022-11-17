Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

