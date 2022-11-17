Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 41.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

