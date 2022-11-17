Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

HUBG stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

