Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Innospec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Innospec Stock Up 0.1 %

Innospec Increases Dividend

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $113.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.